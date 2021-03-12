Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.89

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 1548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $759.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

