Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,837 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.