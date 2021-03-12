XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

