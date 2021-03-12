XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,226. XPEL has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $943,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,500 shares of company stock worth $9,239,785 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

