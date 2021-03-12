Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,944 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

