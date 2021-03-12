Yasmin King Acquires 125,000 Shares of Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) Stock

Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) insider Yasmin King bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.37.

Get Micro-X alerts:

About Micro-X

Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and improvised explosive device imaging security markets in Australia. The company offers Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, an ultra-lightweight digital mobile X-ray system for bedside imaging for use in hospital wards and intensive care units; and Rover, a digital mobile X-Ray unit for deployed military hospitals.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro-X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro-X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.