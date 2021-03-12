YGGDRASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,129.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $71,129.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,017,798,433 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

