Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Up 19.5%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price shot up 19.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 130,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 329,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YTEN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

