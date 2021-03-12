YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00646543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036927 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

