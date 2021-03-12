YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

