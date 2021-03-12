Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Yum China worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after buying an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

