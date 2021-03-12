YUSRA Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $60.94 million and approximately $18,112.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $262.83 or 0.00461369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00541085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

YUSRA Token Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

