Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.87. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 6,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 489.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after buying an additional 1,096,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

