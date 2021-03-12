Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 42,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.00. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

