Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.14 million and the lowest is $24.43 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $21.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $105.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $112.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $113.75 million, with estimates ranging from $100.57 million to $132.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.67 million, a P/E ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

