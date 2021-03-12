Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.14 million and the lowest is $24.43 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $21.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $105.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $112.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $113.75 million, with estimates ranging from $100.57 million to $132.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.67 million, a P/E ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.