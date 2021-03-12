Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.04 million and the highest is $36.66 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $167.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $205.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.32 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $933.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $248,399. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

