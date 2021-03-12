Zacks: Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

