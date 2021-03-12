Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $66.43. 10,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

