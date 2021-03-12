Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.69 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,284,081. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $139,910,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

