Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $237.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.56 million. FireEye reported sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

