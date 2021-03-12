Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 13,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

