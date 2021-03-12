Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ALLT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 4,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,524. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $553.90 million, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

