Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.