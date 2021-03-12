Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post sales of $14.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $15.60 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $12.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $68.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.72.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

