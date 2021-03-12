Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,707 shares of company stock worth $7,513,057 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,090,000.

WU stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

