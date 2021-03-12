Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.