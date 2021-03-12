Zap Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $83.32 million and $4.03 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

