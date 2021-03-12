Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $145.00 or 0.00254149 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $622.61 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00080780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,317,950 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

