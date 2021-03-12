ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $15,334.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00255572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00080911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,139,474 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

