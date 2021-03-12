Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.