Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Cap of $256,385.75

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $256,385.75 and approximately $37,177.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00472027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00556962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.