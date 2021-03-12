Zero Utility Token Price Hits $2,354.93 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $2,354.93 or 0.04097039 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $264,972.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 180.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

