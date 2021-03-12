Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $125,430.01 and approximately $5,543.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.45 or 0.00932926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00327735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,618,469 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

