ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 1,271,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 786,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

