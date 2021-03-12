ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.48

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.48 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.39). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 163,353 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.20 million and a PE ratio of -104.50.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

