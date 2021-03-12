Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Acquires 35 Shares

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 36 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

LON ZTF traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 440 ($5.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £213.93 million and a PE ratio of 33.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.89. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.