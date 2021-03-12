Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Acquires 35 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 36 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

LON ZTF traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 440 ($5.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £213.93 million and a PE ratio of 33.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.89. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

