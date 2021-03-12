Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 15,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,069. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,263. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

