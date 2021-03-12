Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.06 EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.21 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,404.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

