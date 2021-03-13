$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Energy Recovery also reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

ERII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock worth $3,447,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

