-$0.06 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

CCJ stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,117. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,724,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.