$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Extreme Networks reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

