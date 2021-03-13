-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.09). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $134,428,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $14,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

