$0.17 EPS Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. BOX posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,419,300. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $23.12.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

