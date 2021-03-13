$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.57 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

