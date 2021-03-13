$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.