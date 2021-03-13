$0.22 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is ($0.34). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $10.25 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

