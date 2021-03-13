-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $22.23 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

