$0.31 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 426,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after acquiring an additional 415,141 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 224,573 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

