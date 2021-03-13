$0.34 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSS. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 210,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

