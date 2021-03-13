$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 43.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

